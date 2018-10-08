Shoreham church hosts annual Christmas charity sale

Christmas came early in Shoreham as charities put up their wares for sale to raise vital funds.
The annual charity Christmas sale at Shoreham Methodist Church tied in with the usual coffee morning on Saturday.
Stalls were set up at the Brunswick Road church and they were bursting with Christmas cards, diaries, soft toys and other Christmas goodies.
Jackie Gillespie, from the church, said: “Every penny raised goes to the charities on this day. We charge no fee from the charities for this coffee morning, merely taking our usual tea and coffee money.”
Charities involved included St Barnabas House hospice, 4Sight, Sussex Pet Rescue, Action for Children and Smilegambia.
The next big event at the church will be a craft fair on Saturday, October 20, from 10am to midday.
This is an offshoot of the annual Arts and Crafts Festival, which is held each August.
Jackie added: “We have many of the favourite craft stalls attending, so this is another perfect opportunity to buy early for Christmas.”
