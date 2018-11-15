Shoreham chalet-style home with four bedrooms close to Southwick and Shoreham railway stations

This rarely available, chalet-style house is located within a mile of Shoreham and Southwick mainline railway stations.

The property, in Fairfield Close, benefits from an entrance hall, four bedrooms, an open-plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a ground floor bathroom and an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom.

Property SUS-181211-135233003

Outside, there is a front driveway with ample off-road parking for three cars, as well as a rear garden.

Offered with no upward chain, an internal viewing is highly recommended.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities, including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next, on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Property SUS-181211-135254003

Price offers in the region of £499,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk

