Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with annexe and stunning sea views

This detached chalet bungalow is situated in one of Shoreham Beach’s most desirable roads.

The property, in Old Fort Road, has spacious and flexible living accommodation over two floors, and is offer in good condition with southerly aspect views over the beach.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom, lounge, dining room and conservatory.

On the first floor there is a galleried landing leading to two bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

Outside, there is hardstanding to the front providing off-street parking for four cars with further shingle and rockery area, and tropical plants.

The rear garden is mainly laid to artificial grass with raised decked area and shed.

There is also a self-contained annexe, currently let for £725pcm, with lean-to/hallway leading to a kitchen, lounge, inner lobby, bedroom and shower room.

No upward chain.

Guide price £700,000.

