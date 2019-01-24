Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with amazing views of the English Channel

This detached chalet bungalow is situated on the much-sought-after foreshore of Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Old Fort Road, has amazing views across the English Channel and along the coast to Brighton and Worthing.

Old Fort Road, Shoreham Beach

The property benefits from a conservatory across the rear of the house with stunning views, two large reception rooms, kitchen with views, downstairs shower room, large entrance hall, utility room, three bedrooms and a ground floor sun room/garage.

Outside, there is a large front garden, an integral garage, and a south facing rear garden with access straight onto the beach.

An internal viewing is highly recommended.

Price offers in excess of £1,000,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk