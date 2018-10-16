Shoreham Beach bonfire event will not return this year

The organisers of Shoreham Bonfire have announced there will be no event on Shoreham Beach this year.

The cost of the event, the closure of the car park and the availability of toilets were all given as reasons why the event would not return.

Jonathan Marshall of Shoreham Bonfire Society said: “We expect to be back in 2019 if the conditions are right and we are sorry to disappoint our supporters again this year.”

The Shoreham Bonfire, which started in 2009, was also cancelled in 2017.

Explaining the decision this year, Mr Mashall said: “We need a big crowd to help meet the considerable cost of the event; we do a bucket collection and rely on the generosity of our supporters.

“A lot of families come by car and use the Beach Green car park which is currently closed for the Riverbank flood defences.

“The car park will in all probability still be closed in November.

“It’s bad enough worrying about the weather and the effect that will have on the turnout.

“As we offer catering as part of the event we feel we should provide toilet facilities.

“The church hall toilets are no longer available, and the cost of portaloos is substantial.

“At the time of making our decision there was uncertainty over the timing of the development of the Beach Green toilet block.

“We do not keep a big bank balance.

“Although we give most of any additional money raised to local charities, we do try and raise some funds each time to cover the start-up costs for following year...the small start-up funds we have in reserve will roll on to next year.”

A fireworks event will be held at nearby Lancing Beach Green on Wednesday, October 31.

