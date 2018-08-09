Shoreham Arts and Crafts Festival marks 49 years

Children with special needs in Sussex will be supported by funds raised at Shoreham Methodist Church’s 49th Arts and Crafts Festival, which opened for visitors on Saturday.

DM1880054a.jpg Shoreham Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Festival. Valerie Trevor, chairman Adur Special Needs Project, left and organiser Margaret Bedwell. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Valerie Trevor, chairman of the Adur Special Needs Project, launched the festival at the church in Brunswick Road, which features a wide range of items including glass mosaics, jewellery, knitted goods, paintings and cards.

The Adur Special Needs Project is a charity providing activities and play schemes for children with additional support needs and physical disabilities.

Margaret Bedwell, festival organiser, said: “We always look for different charities, and we wanted a local charity. We have previously supported Shoreham Fort, Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and St Barnabas House.”

Exhibited at the festival are arts and crafts by a range of people whose work is not usually seen in Shoreham. Over the 49 years which the church has run the event, there has been a great increase in alternative art forms and craft work.

Loraine Matten has been showing her work at the festival for several years, creating beaded jewellery, including drop earrings in the shape of dragonflies and angels. Artist Sally Cooper has been exhibiting each year for roughly 35 years, selling her cards and paintings.

On Sunday bass baritone Franz Hepburn drew the crowds, helping to raise more than £200 for a few charities.

Margaret said: “Franz is very engaging, he was walking around the audience while he was singing and doing a few quiz questions. The church was almost full, there were about 60 to 80 people there.”

The festival will be open 10am to 1.30pm today and tomorrow, 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, with musician Lynda Lyne performing classical and jazz music at 1pm.

