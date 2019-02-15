Shoreham airshow crash: Date of pre-inquest review postponed

The date of the pre-inquest review into the 11 Shoreham airshow crash deaths has been postponed because of the pilot’s ongoing trial at the Old Bailey.

The pre-inquest review had been due to take place on February 22 – but has now been postponed until April 8, a West Sussex County Council spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “The nature of the charges currently being heard at the Old Bailey against pilot Andy Hill mean the full inquest must wait until the conclusion of the criminal case.”

The West Sussex Coroner has said she will ‘continue to keep the matter under review’ to ensure that the inquests take place ‘as soon as is reasonably possible’, the spokesman said.

Hill is currently standing trial facing 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence, which he denies.

The trial at the Old Bailey is now in its fifth week, with jurors expected to continue hearing evidence until early March.

In August 2015, 11 men died when the Hawker Hunter jet Hill was flying crashed.

They were:

• Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76 of Brighton

• Dylan Archer, 42 of Brighton

• Anthony David Brightwell, 53 of Hove

• Matthew Grimstone, 23 of Brighton

• Matthew Wesley Jones, 24 of Littlehampton

• James Graham Mallinson, 72 of Newick

• Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23 of Goring by Sea

• Mark Alexander Reeves, 53 of Seaford

• Jacob Henry Schilt, 23 of Brighton

• Richard Jonathan Smith, 26 of Hove

• Mark James Trussler, 54 of Worthing.

