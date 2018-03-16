Shoreham air crash families to find out if pilot will be charged

The families of the Shoreham Airshow crash victims are to find out if the pilot will be charged.

Eleven men died when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display on August 22 2015, while pilot Andy Hill survived.

It was announced on BBC South East this evening that the families are having a meeting with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday next week.

But it is not yet known whether Mr Hill will be charged.

Sussex Police spent months investigating Mr Hill, 53, for possible manslaughter by gross negligence and for possible endangerment contrary to Article 138 Air Navigation Order 2009.

