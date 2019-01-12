Shed 'totally destroyed' by Lancing fire

A small lean to shed was 'totally destroyed' by an accidental fire in Lancing this evening (Saturday), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The fire service said crews discovered the blaze in Old Salts Farm Road after being called to a property fire at around 6.15pm.

A spokesman added: "The small lean to shed was totally destroyed by the accidental fire."

Sussex Police Constable Tom Van Der Wee had tweeted that no one had been injured and the small fire was 'quickly controlled' by firefighters.