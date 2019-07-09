Serious fire breaks out in Littlehampton house

A fire has broken out in a house in Littlehampton this afternoon (July 9).

Five fire engines are still on scene in Whitehorse Way after receiving a call there at 5.20pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with a fire on Whitehorse Way, #Littlehampton.

“Five fire engines are on the scene. We received the call at 5:20pm.

“Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed.”

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190907-184401001

There are no reports of any injuries.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190907-184326001