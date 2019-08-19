Prizes were presented by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton. Julie MacCulloch and Ian Swyer tied on the highest number of points in horticultural classes but the Banksian Medal was awarded to Mr Swyer as he had the higher number of first prizes. Other trophy winners were Alan Andrews, Ted Banks, Roy Spencer, Gordon Wellfare, Ruth Stanyon and Jayne Pumphrey. Vice-chairman Marian Varney said it was also very pleasing to see imaginative entries from children.
See superb display at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society summer show
Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society put on a superb display of flowers and vegetables for its summer show on Saturday. Judge Paul Dalby said it showed tremendous effort by the growers, considering the changeable weather, especially in the week leading up to the show. The dahlias, gladioli and begonias presented a very colourful display, as did the pot plants and other indoor varieties.
