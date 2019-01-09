Seafront procession to bid farewell to Worthing fisherman

A funeral procession along Worthing seafront will bid farewell to a man from one of the town’s oldest fishing families.

Derek Bashford passed away on his 88th birthday on December 20.

Derek Bashford

A familiar face on the seafront, Derek would often be seen at his family’s fishing box next to the pier. His daughter, Derleen, 60, said Bashfords had been selling fresh fish at the box for at least four generations.

“It was a meeting point for him, his brothers and their friends,” she said. “If things had worked out differently he would have worked there professionally himself.”

Derek was born in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, one of 12 children, including his twin, Eric. Two of his brothers worked full-time at the fishing box, said Derleen, and Derek would join them every Sunday to help out.

“He enjoyed life,” said Derleen. “He was typical of his day, he loved having a pint and watching the races and was always out playing his darts and tugs of war.

“He was good fun and always laughing and joking – everybody would say ‘oh he’s such a good laugh’. He always loved to whistle and sing.”

Derek used fishing for extra income between jobs until he married his fiancé, Eileen, when he was 24.

It was then he decided he had to ‘settle down’, said Derleen, working as a coalman before stints at several water companies working on the mains.

Monday’s procession, leaving Heene Road at 10.30am before arriving at the fishing box near the pier, is seen by Derleen as a fitting tribute.

“He started off his life there and he’s going to see it out there,” she said.

Derek leaves behind another daughter, Cherie, 50, and son Darren, 54, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The service will be held at Worthing Crematorium at 11.20am, with family flowers only. The family has asked for donations to be made to the RNLI.

More news:

Three men arrested in connection with West Sussex telephone kiosk and postbox explosions

Worthing school offers free breakfast for pupils in bid to boost academic performance

Birling Gap toxic haze: New equipment could identify gas