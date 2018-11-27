Saucy models lure in the customers at West Sussex town centre shop

Startled motorists did a double-take when they were halted by traffic lights in front of scandily-clad models in the window of a town centre fashion store on Friday.

The models donned lacy underwear as part of an annual ‘Black Friday’ promotion at the Ouh La La shop in The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

Shop owner Dominique Hahn said the saucily-revealing outfits had proved popular with passers-by.

“We’ve been having live models in the window every year on Black Friday since I opened the shop 12 years ago. People quite like it and talk about it a lot.”

During the summer, Dominique arranges for models to display examples of the shop’s swimwear range.

“Sales usually go up,” she said.