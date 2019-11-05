Sainsbury’s shoppers raise more than £11,000 for Worthing hospice

Sainsbury’s shoppers in Worthing have shown huge support for the store’s charity of the year and staff have worked hard throughout the year to raise money.

The Lyons Farm store raised £11,091 over the past year, all of which will go to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

James Charge, store manager, said: “Staff really got behind raising funds for St Barnabas House and so did the customers, who gave so generously to the collecting pots we had throughout the store.

“I think we all felt it was important to give back to a charity that has supported so many local families.”

The store previously chose the hospice as its charity partner in 2016 and over the years, it has raised more than £21,000 to support hospice care.

Jo Bacon, corporate and gifts fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We can’t thank Sainsbury’s and the local community enough for choosing to support the hospice. Every coin dropped into the collecting tins in store has added up to make a huge difference.

“Together, you have raised enough to pay for 30 hours of all care services provided by St Barnabas House, both at the hospice such as the in-patient unit and day hospice, and out in the local community, such as the Hospice at Home service.”