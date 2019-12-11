Safety concerns raised after man falls overboard in River Arun

Safety concerns have been raised after a man fell overboard into the River Arun during works for the Arundel flood defence scheme.

At 7.45am on Friday, November 1, a crew member of a barge being towed from Littlehampton to Arundel fell in the river and was taken to hospital with suspected crush injuries.

Read more:

Littlehampton Harbour Board bans public from meetings – despite getting £300k a year from taxpayers

At a meeting of the Littlehampton Harbour Board, Littlehampton Yacht Club owner Robert Boyce, asked what risk assessments had been carried out before the incident happened.

In response, the harbour board said the man was wearing a life jacket and a passage plan had been agreed.

It added: “All staff were wearing the correct personal protective equipment and the crewman involved was quickly recovered from the water and returned to shore.

“He was taken to hospital as a precaution but discharged the same day having sustained only minor injuries.”

The man worked for a company contracted to the Environment Agency, which is currently improving flood defences along the River Arun in Arundel as part of a multi-million pound scheme.

According to the harbour board, the incident was reported to various bodies including the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the harbour board’s Pilotage Sub-Committee, and both found that no further action needed to be taken.

An internal investigation by the contractor noted ‘individual responsibility for personal safety’ and that the ‘recovery of the man was carried out expertly’.

The harbour board response said: “The harbour master is satisfied that all necessary safety precautions were in place and has reviewed the appropriate risk assessments.

“The incident serves to remind all river users of the potential dangers associated the water.”

The Environment Agency declined to comment.