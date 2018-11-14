Rustington house’s controversial nine-room extension is approved

A controversial nine-room extension to a Rustington house has been approved.

Planning permission was granted for a two-storey rear extension and one-storey side annexe to a house in Sea Avenue on November 2, despite vocal disapproval from neighbours.

The plans included additional bedrooms, bathrooms and a utility room.

Arun District Council received 12 letters objecting to the application, while Rustington Parish Council also opposed the development.

Among concerns raised was the felling of mature trees and the impact on parking in the area. Also, by increasing the floor size of the building by 80 per cent, it would be overdevelopment of the site, some objectors argued.

Adam Kahan, who lives next door to the development site, said in a letter to Arun planners that felling trees would lead to his neighbours being able to see into his rear bedroom and garden, resulting in privacy issues.

In his letter, he said: “The fundamental issue is that this would be unnecessary overdevelopment of the plot in a character area where overdevelopment should not be encouraged.”

Mr Kahan complained to the council that trees had been felled prior to planning permission being granted.

But in response, an Arun spokesman said it was ‘not necessary to protect the trees’ as ‘there was no clear detrimental impact’ on neighbouring homes ‘due to being overlooked’.

They added that the majority of the plans got planning permission in 2015, and that the latest scheme, which were an updated version, ‘were still acceptable’ in terms of impact on neighbours and the village.

In approving the scheme, the planning officer’s report acknowledged the extension would result in a ‘significant change’ to the building but plans were ‘sympathetic’ to its appearance , while the overall identity of the structure was preserved.

They added: “All the objections raised by the Parish Council and neighbours were addressed and taken into account in reaching a decision to approve.”