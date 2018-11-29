Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront

This delightful, four bedroom, detached house is situated on the Private Sea Estate Rustington.

The property, in The Roundway, benefits from a swimming pool and is only just over 400 metres from the seafront.

Property

| Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development; Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development; Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area; New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand |

Entering into the property you are greeted with a generous hallway which has doors leading to, the kitchen, sitting room, bedroom four, shower room and double garage.

There is also a conservatory/dining room which is located off the kitchen and a study which can be accessed via bedroom four.

On the first floor you have three further bedrooms, a family bathroom and a Jack and Jill bathroom which leads to the master bedroom.

Property

From the master bedroom you can access the balcony.

Outside, to the front you have a carriage driveway, shrub and tree beds and access to the double garage.

There is a stunning verandah which is great to enjoy a morning coffee and watch the world go by.

The rear garden has lawn sections, a hardstanding seating area, a patio area and a swimming pool. The garden wraps round the house and is 125ft wide at its widest point.

Property

Rustington village is just over half a mile away while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

Price offers in excess of £750,000.

For more information contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com