Rustington chalet home close to the seafront and village centre

This stunning two bedroom detached chalet is less than half a mile from the seafront in one of the most sought-after roads in Rustington.

The property in Broadmark Avenue, is also just over 300 metres from the village centre, while Angmering railway station is just over one and a half miles away.

Property SUS-181015-145020003

As you enter through the front door you are greeted by the generous hallway, off which there is the dining room, south-facing sitting room with doors leading to the garden, bathroom and kitchen.

On the first floor you have two double bedrooms, a separate WC and cupboard.

Outside, to the front of the property you have a driveway leading to the garage and a wall enclosed garden with lawn area and borders.

The rear garden is south-facing and is approximately 58ft by 37ft with a patio area, lawn section and mature shrubs and trees.

Price offers in excess of £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com