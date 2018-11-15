Rustington chalet bungalow with four bedrooms just 400 metres from the sea

This very generous, four bedroom, chalet bungalow is situated about half a mile from Rustington village centre.

The property, in Evelyn Avenue, is just 400 metres from the sea, while Angmering railway station is just over a mile and a half away.

As you enter the property you are in a lovely entrance hallway with original parquet flooring.

From a door to the right is a large bedroom currently used as the master bedroom, a family bathroom and a separate WC.

Ahead of you is a door that leads to the expansive kitchen with large breakfast/dining area and French doors leading to the private rear garden.

There is another bedroom off the hallway, while off the entrance hall to the left is the large dual-aspect sitting room, conservatory, dining room, a further bedroom with a separate room currently used as a study.

Up stairs there is a large bedroom with a separate WC, as well as walk-in access to the loft eaves which provides very useful additional storage. Outside, to the front there is a large carriage driveway with ample parking and a suntrap patio area to the side.

The rear garden is approximately 63ft by 45ft and backs onto the Zachary Merton Hospital grounds, so is very private and peaceful.

Guide price: £575,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Call: 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

