Rustington bungalow close to seafront with two bedrooms

This generous two bedroom detached bungalow is situated less than 250 metres from the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Dolphin Way, is just over half a mile from the village centre, while Angmering railway station is about 1.7 miles away.

Property

As you step through the front door you are greeted with a good sized porch which is perfect for those sandy shoes from your day on the beach.

From the porch is a further door leading to the hallway which has further doors leading to the large sitting room, two double bedrooms, shower room, separate toilet and kitchen. There is also a conservatory which is accessed via the sitting room.

Outside, to the front you have a lawn area and a large driveway. There is also a garage which has an electric up-and-over door.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature flowerbed borders and a patio area. There is also access to the rear of the garage via a uPVC door.

Property

Guide Price £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

Property