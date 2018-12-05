RuPaul's Drag Race announces UK version: could a Sussex drag queen take home the crown?

RuPaul's Drag Race has announced a UK version - and could a Sussex drag queen take home the crown?

The Emmy award-winning show, which sees drag queens battling it out to be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar, has been a big hit on this side of the pond since it launched in 2009.

Today, the BBC announced a new eight-part series will be available on BBC Three in 2019, featuring drag artists from up and down the country.

Series creator RuPaul Charles, who leads the judging panel, will also be appearing on the UK version along with fellow judge Michelle Visage.

According to the BBC, he will "celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen's queens." The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be crowned the Queen of Great Britain.

The show are looking for drag queens to appear on the show, and follow in the vein of American winners like Bianca Del Rio, Sharon Needles and Trixie Mattel to be crowned winner.

If you think you have got what it takes, or know someone that does, apply to be on the show at http://talenttalks.co.uk. Applications close on January 11 next year.