Royal visit: Crowds gathering in Chichester to see The Queen

Crowds are already building near Chichester Festival Theatre to welcome Her Majesty The Queen today.

Vicky Roe Dos Santos, 43, has brought her two children Jonathan, six, and Sophia, four, as well as their godparents Gill and Mez and have been patiently waiting in the cold since 8am.

Vicky said: “We’ve got an entire family outing here.

“It was an absolute family decision that we thought it was important for the kids to see Queen Elizabeth because they’re local school children, they go to Oakwood, so we thought it was worth coming down and having the opportunity.

“I saw here as a schoolchild in 1983/84, so I wanted them to remember that experience as well.

“It’s such an honour to have her here.”

Amber Beresford is another in the crowd and has been here since 5.30am

The Queen is first visiting Canine Partners in Heyshott before coming to the festival theatre, where she will watch a youth performance and have lunch.

Keep up to date with all the action as it happens by following our live blog.