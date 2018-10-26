Royal Mail ‘considering options’ for former Shoreham Post Office building

The Brunswick Road building formerly used by the Post Office in Shoreham has yet to be occupied.

The Crown Post Office was closed a year ago and a franchise was opened at Maxi’s Convenience Store in the High Street.

Maxi’s has just celebrated the one year anniversary of taking over the Post Office.

The space formerly occupied by the Post Office in the Royal Mail-owned building in Brunswick Road has remained empty.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Royal Mail is considering its options for the space formerly occupied by Shoreham Post Office.”

The delivery office continues to be run from the building.

Royal Mail confirmed it had no plans to relocate the delivery office.

Hundreds signed a petition last year opposing the closure of the Brunswick Road Post Office.

A rally was held calling for the post office to remain in the same building.

