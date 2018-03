Overnight road closures on the A27 are coming up this week.

There will be a full carriageway closure in both directions between Cote Street and Offington Corner on the A27 at Salvington for three nights from Konday March 26 to Thursday morning. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

A Highways England spokesperson said, “Resurfacing work to improve journeys continue this week on the A27. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A24 and A280.”