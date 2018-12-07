Roadworks in West Sussex: 7-12 December 2018

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Twineham Lane, Albourne: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, 7 Nov to 29 Mar

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Reposition Openreach telegraph pole, Road closure, BT, 12 Dec

Station Road, Billingshurst: Network Rail works through level crossing, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 15 Dec to 17 Dec

Foxhole Lane, Bolney: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 18 Dec

Ratham Lane, Bosham: Level crossing maintenance, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 17 Dec to 20 Dec

Royal George Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 14 Dec

College Lane, Chichester: Verge works, Road closure, Chichester District Council, 18 Dec to 19 Dec

Upton Road, Donnington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 13 Dec

West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 17 Dec

Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst: Install electricity duct for cabling, Road closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, until 31 Dec

Findon Bypass Southbound: Findon, Replace streetlight column following traffic collision, Overnight road closure southbound, West Sussex Highways, 6 Dec to 7 Dec

Salthill Road, Fishbourne: Essential track maintenance through level crossing, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 20 Dec to 21 Dec

Sandy Lane, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 13 Dec

Copnall Way, Horsham: Carriageway resurfacing works, Overnight road closure, Gilbert Ash, 10 Dec to 11 Dec

Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway resurfacing works outside new development, Overnight road closure, Readie Construction Ltd, until 7 Dec

Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, until 29 Mar

North Farm Road, Lancing: Re-lay leaking water communication pipe, Road closure, Southern Water, 11 Dec to 13 Dec

Camelsdale Road, Linchmere: Investigate and repair sunken carriageway, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 7 Dec

Blackbrook Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 7 Dec

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road closure, BT, until 7 Dec

Arndale Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 12 Dec

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, 13 Dec to 21 Dec

Colworth Lane, Oving: Installation of passing places by developer, Road closure, Hall Hunter Partnership (Farming), until 7 Dec

Marsh Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 10 Dec

Greatham Lane, Parham: Replace damaged Openreach aerial cable, Road closure, BT, until 6 Dec

Blackgate Lane, Pulborough: Renew Openreach pole, Road closure, BT, 7 Dec

The Bridleway, Selsey: Replace water mains, associated services and connections, Road closure, Portsmouth Water, 12 Nov to 21 Dec

Lockgate Road, Sidlesham: Carriageway pothole repair, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 6 Dec

Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 19 Dec to 20 Dec

Dumpford Lane, Trotton With Chithurst: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 12 Dec

Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 17 Dec

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, 7 Nov to 29 Mar

Acre Street, West Wittering: Carriageway Repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 10 Dec

Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 14 Dec

Foxbury Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 19 Dec

Hollist Lane, Woolbeding: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road closure, BT, 20 Dec to 11 Jan

Queen Street, Worthing: Repair leak on water main, Road closure, Southern Water, 12 Dec to 14 Dec