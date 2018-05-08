Road surface like 'third world country’, angry residents say

Residents on a road compared to living in a 'third world country' have called for it to be completely resurfaced after a series of accidents.

Fishers Close in Littlehampton is disintegrating, gaping holes in the tarmac exposing stones beneath. At the junction with Fairway the road is caving in, with a few inches of subsidence near the road sign.

After years of deterioration with no signs of it being fixed by West Sussex County Council, one man has taken it upon himself to get something done. Dave Richardson, 70, said: “Someone actually told me that the road surface looks as though we are living in a third world country.”

He claimed one neighour, a man who had suffered a stroke, had fallen due to the conditions. Chrissie Martin said she fell several times due to the ‘dangerous’ surface, which she branded ‘disgusting’.

Dave, a retired printworks manager, started a petition which was signed by more than 40 people and gave it to the county council last September.

They sent a team out to survey the road – but Dave said he was told they would not fix it because none of the potholes were deep enough. He claimed Shannon Close nearby was resurfaced, despite better conditions.

Christine Hanney, who lives in the bungalow on the corner of Fishers Close and Seagate Walk, has lived there for 42 years. She said: “The road has never been done in that time, and now it is absolutely disgusting.

“We all take pride in our homes and gardens here so it is such a shame.”

A county council spokesman said: “Fishers Close has been identified as needing surface treatment at some point, although we are not in a position to confirm timescales just yet. Meanwhile, officers will inspect the road to identify any safety defects requiring repair. In addition, the formal routine inspection of Fishers Close is due at the end of this month, when the condition will be recorded and any other action needed for safety reasons will be done within 28 days.”

Dave Richardson, 70, from Fishers Close in Littlehampton, is calling on his road to be resurfaced

