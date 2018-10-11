Road closures planned for West Sussex

Here are the latest planned road closures across West Sussex.

These are for a variety of work and cover the period October 18 to November 1.

The carriageway works being undertaken by West Sussex Highways are subject to last-minute date changes due to factors such as weather conditions or emergency work taking priority.

The works may start at any time up to five days from the planned start date given.

On-street, yellow ‘Advanced Warning’ boards will provide details of latest dates.

North Drive, Angmering. Carriageway Patching.Road Closure. October 30.

Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Access overhead. Openreach network and tree cutting. Road Closure. October 31 - November 9.

Crouch Lane, Barlavington. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. November 1.

North Bersted Street, Bersted. Lay new gas main. Road Closure.Until November 5.

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst. In conjunction with Footway Reconstruction on Stane Street. Road Closure. October 15 - November 2.

Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 29.

William Street, Bognor Regis. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. October 29-31.

The Street, Bramber. Replace manhole frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. October 22/23.

Bulls Lane, Cowfold. Carriageway edge erosion repairs.Road Closure. October 30.

High Street, Crawley. Install new water connection. Overnight Road Closure. October 22-29.

East Dean Hill, East Dean. Cut back trees. Road Closure. October 15-19.

Queens Road, ast Grinstead. Remedial reinstatement.Overnight Road Closure. October 22-24.

Beech Avenue, East Wittering. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. October 29 - November 1.

Bracklesham Lane, East Wittering. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. October 29 - November 1.

Elm Close, East Wittering. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. October 29 - November 1.

Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. October 29 - November 1.

Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst. Install electricity duct for cabling. Road Closure. October 23 - December 21.

Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Install ducting for installation of 33kV circuit cable system. Road Closure. Until October 20.

Steep Lane, Findon. Install new gullies and drainage. Road Closure. October 29 - November 9.

Downs Road, Funtington. Tree cutting and access to overhead Openreach structure. Road Closure. October 22-24.

Newells Lane, Funtington. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. November 1.

Churchway Lane, Harting. Lay water main as part of water mains renewal scheme. Road Closure. October 29 - November 9.

Harting Hill, Harting. Fell dead and dying Ash trees. Road Closure. Until October 19.

Quebec Lane, Harting. Southern Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. Until November 28.

Gower Road, Haywards Heath. Crane in carriageway to lift and install T-Mobile equipment on roof of building.Road Closure. October 29.

Washington Road, Haywards Heath. Install new gully and connect to mainline. Road Closure. October 22/23.

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. October 22.

Chilling Street, Horsted Keynes. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. October 22.

College Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. October 29.

Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield. Renew damaged Openreach pole and overhead cables. Road Closure. October 22/23.

Walstead Common Road, Lindfield Rural. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. October 29.

Appledore Gardens, Lindfield Urban. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 22/23.

Brushes Lane, Lindfield Urban. Excavate to determine cause of carriageway subsidence. Road Closure. November 1/2.

Fernhurst Road, Milland. New carriageway drainage and tree removal.Road Closure. Until October 24.

Fernhurst Road, Milland. Drainage improvement works as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. Until October 24.

Giblets Lane, North Horsham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 26.

Old Holbrook, North Horsham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 31.

Rusper Road, North Horsham. Allow tamping machine to pass through crossing. Overnight Road Closure. October 31 - November 1.

New Place Road, Pulborough. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 25/26.

Loxwood Road, Rudgwick. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 25-30.

Tismans Common, Rudgwick. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 29/30.

East Street, Rusper. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. November 1/2.

Wimland Road, Rusper. Track maintenance. Road Closure. November 1/2.

Middle Street, Shoreham-By-Sea. Install Virgin Media duct. Road Closure. October 20-24.

Guildford Road, Slinfold. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 31.

Browns Lane, Storrington and Sullington. Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. Until October 19.

Bell Road, Warnham. Road safety junction improvements including resurfacing, kerbing and drainage. Road Closure. Until November 16.

Church Street, West Chiltington. Lay new gas service to St Mary’s Church. Road Closure. October 15-19.

Chilling Street, West Hoathly. Access overhead Openreach network to restore permanent customer service. Road Closure. October 15-19.

Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. October 15-18.

Fittleworth Road, Wisborough Green. Lay duct to link existing Openreach boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. October 22-26.

Lake Lane, Yapton. Contingency shift which may not be required. Overnight Road Closure. October 21.