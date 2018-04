A collision between a cyclist and a car on the A27 in Falmer is causing traffic to move very slowly, police confirmed.

Police have closed the road eastbound between the A270 Lewes Road and B2123 Falmer Road.

A spokesman said: “There is no mention of any serious injuries.

“There is very slow moving traffic and quite a tailback.

“Traffic is getting through very slowly but it will take a while to clear.”