RNLI give first aid to 72-year-old woman who fell off yacht in Shoreham

The RNLI crew came to the rescue after a 72-year-old woman fell overboard a yacht close to Shoreham Harbour yesterday.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 1pm to reports that a 72-year-old woman had gone overboard from the 45ft yacht quarter of a mile south west of Shoreham Harbour - read our original story here.

She had been recovered from the water by the yacht crew but required medical assessment, an RNLI spokesman said.

The inshore lifeboat proceeded with three crew members aboard and was on scene two minutes after launching. The crew was transferred aboard the yacht with first aid equipment, the spokesman said.

While the casualty was being assessed the yacht's skipper reported they had subsequently had an engine failure.

The all weather lifeboat was launched 15 minutes later to take the vessel under tow to Shoreham, the spokesman said.

The casualty was given oxygen and transferred to the inshore lifeboat and taken back to the lifeboat station to a waiting ambulance.

The lifeboat and yacht. Photo by Warwick Baker

The inshore lifeboat then re-launched to assist the all weather lifeboat crew in berthing the yacht due to the strong northerly wind inside the canal, the spokesman said.

Second coxswain Simon Tugwell said: “Fortunately the woman is OK and was able to return home after being medical checked over.

"All those on board the yacht were safely returned to the harbour. It was a good result all round.”

SEE MORE: Woman taken to hospital after falling off yacht in Shoreham

Plane crashes at Shoreham Airport

Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show blessed with more flowers than usual in a stunning display of colour