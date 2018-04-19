Reward offered for wanted Hove man who escaped custody at Worthing Hospital

Police are offering a reward up to £500 for information leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old who escaped police custody at Worthing Hospital.

Jessie Burbridge is wanted for an assault, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody in Worthing, and an assault in Brighton, police said.

He is believed to be in either Brighton or Worthing, police said.

Burbridge, who had been arrested by police, sparked a manhunt in Worthing on Friday, April 6, after he escaped from custody at Worthing Hospital – while still handcuffed and before receiving treatment for a suspected fractured arm.

Dozens of police officers searched the streets around Lyndhurst Road while a helicopter scanned from above – but police were unable to trace him.

Burbridge is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Anyone who knows where he may be should report it online or call 101 quoting serial 573 of 06/04

