Revised plans for Kingston Wharf to be exhibited

A public exhibition will showcase updated proposals for a development at a waterfront site in Shoreham.

Hyde Housing will reveal its latest plans for a £50m development at Kingston Wharf in Brighton Road, currently home to Stamco and Day Aggregates, at the lifeboat station in Brighton Road from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday, January 11.

Residents are invited to view and comment on the revised proposals.

Changes to the plans include a reduction in the height of the buildings.

The blocks will now range from between four and eight storeys, with a total of 179 homes.

In the first public exhibition held in September, parts of the buildings were ten storeys high and included up to 209 homes.

View the original proposals here.

A spokesman for The Hyde Group said: “This is the second public exhibition we have held.

“The changes outlined are a direct result of the feedback we have received from the local community.”

The spokesman added that the height has been adjusted so that the part of the building closest to the listed lighthouse is now six storeys and does not infringe the view of the lighthouse.

Residents and councillors had previously expressed concern about the height of the development.