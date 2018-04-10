REVIEW: Flashdance at Theatre Royal Brighton

Unlike many of the musicals I’ve been to see at the theatre, I’ve never seen the movie of Flashdance.

I knew a couple of the main songs, as they’re played on the radio so frequently, but that was about it.

So I went along to the opening night of its run at the Theatre Royal, Brighton, with an open mind.

And, wow, I certainly wasn’t disappointment.

It’s chocca with so many up-tempo numbers and routines that I’d defy anyone to be bored.

But there’s alo just enough of a heartfelt side to the narrative to keep you interested in the overall outcome.

The plot centres on welder Alex Owens, a feisty apprentice with a love of dance.

She dreams of making a career out of it, and the story follows the highs and lows of her trying to get into a prestigious dance academy.

There’s a romantic plotline, too, of course, as she falls for the son of the boss of the welding firm she works for by day.

Alex is played by Joanne Clifton, of Strictly Come Dancing fame. The professional dancer by trade won the show in 2016 with sports presenter Ore Oduba, and as such she was the perfect fit for this high-octane role.

She also has a strong voice, and easily held her own with the theatre school-trained supporting cast.

Her love interest, Nick Hurley, is played by boyband A1 lead singer Ben Adams. They had an easy chemistry on stage, and he has a very pleasant voice.

The supporting cast were excellent, with almost of all of them getting a moment to shine on stage.

I also loved the 1980s attire, which instantly transported me back to being a child, wearing leggings and legwarmers in my bedroom and belting out Kylie Minogue hits!

A well-deserved standing ovation was given to the cast at the end. Bravo!

