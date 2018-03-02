Revealed: New design for recreation ground in Lancing

A design for the proposed revamp of a recreation ground in Lancing has been drawn up and put to the public.

The master plan for the Monks Rec Improvement Project, produced by Lancing Parish Council, is available to view here.

The proposed design at Monks Recreation Ground in Lancing

The design is based on the results of a survey, which was conducted in August 2017 to find out what residents wanted to see at the recreation ground.

According to the master plan, the revamps aims to offer ‘more interest and variety to what is currently a plain field’ and to ‘bring local communities together around flexible areas suitable for events, gatherings and group activities’.

The design includes one adult football pitch and two junior football pitches, new relocated playgrounds, a multi-use games area, a community cafe with changing rooms and toilets, new footpaths and potentially a community garden.

Objectives of the plan include transforming the entrances to the ground to make it ‘inviting and better connected’ to the street, improving the ecology and diversity of the park and creating a ‘safe to use’ park with ‘good visibility’.

Parish Councillors at Monks Recreation Ground

The Parish Council are now holding a public consultation on the design until Monday, April 30, to find out residents’ views.

A spokesman said: “Thoughts, ideas and comments are important in making sure that the new look Monks Recreation Ground works for Lancing and for the community.”

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, has previously said of the council’s vision for the recreation ground: “We want to make it look beautiful and inviting.

“I would like it to be an area where people have picnics and socialise, where children can enjoy themselves.

“A place that everybody takes pride in, where everyone owns it and is responsible for it.”

The first stage of the regeneration project at the recreation ground kickstarted with the installation of a zip wire attraction in early November last year.

The residents’ survey had found that 51 of the 67 child respondents wanted to see more up to date equipment for the playground, with 13 suggesting a zipwire.

Adult respondents also prioritised improvements to the playground, along with more benches, better toilets and more activities.

Last year, Monks recreation ground suffered a spate of anti-social behaviour and vandalism over several months.

But Mrs Eveleigh said there had been no problems at the recreation ground for some time, thanks to the ‘real success’ in a partnership with police to prevent stop anti-social behaviour.

The Parish Council has worked with many community groups on the improvement plans for the ground.

These include Keep Lancing Lovely, Lancing Community Bike Project, Lancing Football Club, Lancing Parish Youth Council, Lancing United Football Club, Lancing Youth Football Club, Sussex County Football Association, The Globe Primary School, West Sussex County Council and Worthing and Horsham District Sunday Football League.

Complete the survey on the proposed design for the park here.

The survey can also be found in the foyer of the parish hall in South Street, Lancing, and at Lancing Library in Penstone Park from Friday, March 9.

The proposals will also be displayed at the Lancing Village Market on Saturday, March 17, and Saturday, April 21, from 9am to 1pm, and at Monks Recreations Ground from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, April 7.

