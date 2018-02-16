Residents warned after Rustington house fire

Residents have been urged to test their fire alarms after a family managed to evacuate a house fire on Thursday (February 15).

Fire crews from Littlehampton and Worthing were sent to Angmering Way, in Rustington, at 6.44am after reports of a television on fire had been made via 999 calls.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in the lounge of the property using hose reels and thermal imaging cameras, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Speaking of the incident, station manager, Lee Street, said: “The family were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms and consequently evacuated the property and called for emergency services.

“If they had not have had working smoke alarms, the outcome of this incident could have been very different – therefore we urge everyone reading this to test their alarms once a week and to have detection on every level of their property.

“We also encourage people to register their appliances. By doing this, individuals will be made aware of any repairs or recalls on their purchases – minimising the risk of faulty products and potential fire risks.”

A woman suffered minor burns in the fire and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman for WSFRS said the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental – although an investigation is currently underway.