Residents react to proposals to scrap weekly bin collections in Adur and Worthing

Many residents have raised concerns over proposals to scrap weekly bin collections in Adur and Worthing.

The councils announced yesterday that a scheme to alternate the collections of perishable and non-recyclable waste with recycled waste could instead be introduced across the area – Read more here.

The councils said it would help boost recycling rates, which need to reach a government target of 50 per cent by 2020.

Currently, only 36 per cent of waste collected in Adur and Worthing is recycled – which is below the average across West Sussex.

Some opposition councillors said it marked a ‘massive u-turn’ for the Tory administration – which had repeatedly hailed its success in protecting weekly collections in the past.

Residents took to the Herald’s Facebook page to react to the news.

Ann Seaton said: “Why ruin something that is working perfectly well.”

Kriss Greene agreed: “You only have to look at Brighton and Hove to see utter chaos.

“I think our council have done an astounding job compared to them. Please don’t try and fix something that’s not broken.”

Several residents raised concerns about flies and rats.

Ange Costello said: “Seriously I live in a block of flats and in the summer as is I have to keep my windows closed to because of flies from the bins. And they get covered in maggots.

“If this happens I can see an increase of rats and end up back in the 1800s.

“It’s God awful they are even bringing this up. The bins are over full as is.”

Ayesha Marie Street said: “It’s the same with me, I live in a block of flats and in the summer can’t have my windows open because of the millions of blue bottle flies.

“It’s gross. The bin is always full up as well.”

Sue West said: “There seems to be a majority that feel this is a bad idea as I do too. As mentioned increase in vermin, flies, maggots.

“I’ve lived in other areas of the country where less bin collections means less room in bins so rubbish is piled by bin then leading to rubbish scattered across the street.

“It doesn’t save money as it leads to extra money being spent on pest control and road sweeping/clearing.”

Steven Betteridge said: “Always quoting the better reasons for bi-weekly collections, without acknowledging the poor, like rubbish overflowing, predation by foxes and gulls, increased vermin.

“Councils are returning to weekly collections just as we move way from them...”

Dorthe Nielsen said: “If they really want to increase recycling, then collect these bins weekly and do more to tell people what they can recycle. Promote the service!”

Gerry Cork said: “What is more cost effective extended bin collection or clearing fly tipping. You do the maths.”

Some residents with families said they already struggled with the amount of rubbish after a week.

Adam Hurley said: “My bins are so rammed full under the current regime, and that is even with frequent runs to the tip to get rid of cardboard, and to bottle and clothing banks too, that we could not cope with fewer collections.

“We recycle everything that is currently recyclable and our other waste is pretty much all uncompostable food waste or other unrecyclable waste too unpleasant to put in the car and take to the tip on the other side of town (using fuel).

“And lots of people don’t have cars or compost bins or gardens to use the compost on.

“The council would need to provide most households with larger bins if they reduce collections and that would negate any cost savings.

“What is the capacity of the refuse trucks? Are they currently half empty after collections then?

“If people are too lazy to recycle then fine those households or suspend their collections, don’t take it out on the rest of us.”

Tony Warren said: “As a family of four,we just about get the weeks waste in a bin as it is.

“Waiting a second week would mean I needed a second or larger bin.”

Debbie Grinstead said: “For a small household it’s fine but not for larger families.”

Bob Potter agreed: “If there are more than two people living in the property not a good idea. “Stop making it difficult for families and encourage suppliers to use less packaging.”

However some thought the proposal was a good idea.

Emma Dawe said: “At first I was a angry, but then I read why it has been proposed.

“If it has shown evidence of others recycling more that can only be good.”

Lucy Williams said: “We are all adults and need to take some personal responsibility for the future of our planet rather than always looking for someone else to blame or take responsibility!

“We have created the mess we are in and each and every one of us is responsible for putting it right!”

Stuart Marler said: “Not a problem for us. We use our recycling bin the most. If it helps save council tax or other services, go for it!”

Ginny Santer said: “Rarely put my bin out weekly anyway as there’s normally little to go in it.”

