Residents react to proposals for giant wheel on Worthing seafront

Many residents have welcomed proposals to set up a giant observation wheel on Worthing seafront.

Worthing Borough Council announced plans to install an observation wheel in the area between The Beacon and the Beach Office at the bottom of Montague Place yesterday.

An impression of the wheel at Worthing seafront

The wheel would be likely to be in place for three years, operating for a six to nine month period between April and October and then being dismantled for the winter.

The council said the proposal followed the success of the wheel at Steyne Gardens this Easter, which welcomed 10,000 visitors in a month, despite poor weather conditions.

Many Herald readers responded positively to the proposals.

Tim Nicholls wrote on the Herald’s Facebook page: “Brilliant news. Real asset to the town.”

An impression of the wheel at Worthing seafront

Malcolm Bashford wrote: “Great about time.”

Lloyd Crathern wrote: “Very much enjoyed the one in Steyne Gardens and would happily visit a similar set up on the seafront with even better views!”

Some said it would help bring more tourists to the town.

Mark Dallen wrote: “Anything that attracts people to Worthing is a great idea!

“Can’t help thinking it’s more of a Spring through to late Summer attraction though?”

Sarah Huckwell said: “Great news. We need something to help tourism.”

Val Constable said: “Good idea and could do with a permanent ice rink.”

The council’s chosen operator of the wheel, deKoning Leisure Ltd, will bear the costs of constructing the base on the beach and the wheel, which will be a new construction specifically for Worthing.

The company has also agreed to make a financial contribution to the council depending on profit, a council spokesman said.

There will be no financial contribution from the council except for some officer time and the company will bear the costs of dismantling the wheel and removing the base at the end of the three years, the spokesman confirmed.

SEE MORE: Giant wheel could come to Worthing seafront for three years

Drone footage of Worthing’s big wheel