Residents react to plans to close Santander in Shoreham: “It’s a shame”

News that a bank in Shoreham High Street will close its doors in May has been met with disappointment by some residents.

Santander announced that its branch in Shoreham was one of 140 that would be shut as the bank seeks to reshape its network.

A spokesman said the closures were in response to ‘changes in how customers are choosing to carry out their banking’.

It follows the closure of Barclays Bank’s branch in Shoreham High Street in November 2017.

The bank is set to close its doors on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Many readers took to the Herald’s Facebook page to express their views.

Lorrie Slee said: “Awful news!”

Jamie William said: “Another one bites the dust!”

Sam Foster said it was ‘always busy’ in the branch, while Sarah Smith said: “There will be no cash points left at this rate.”

Larraine Telewiak pointed out that the move would force some elderly people to learn online banking, which was ‘not easy’.

Paul Stoner said: “As a disabled customer, I don’t know what I will do.”

Trina Wright said: “They’ll be nothing left on that high street but hairdressers and charity shops at this rate!”

But others said the rise of online banking made the physical presence of banks in the town increasingly unnecessary.

Justine Allenby-Byrne said: “I cant say when I’ve been in a bank in the last few years.. cheques will be phased out soonish so other than that, what need will there be?”

Adam Bronkhorst said: “It’s a shame as I go in there to pay in cheques.

“It’s the only thing I use it for as like most people I prefer online banking.

“They are bringing in the facility to pay a cheque in via the app and a photo, so I guess that’s much easier and a lot less hassle than going into the branch.”

