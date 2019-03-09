Residents of Shoreham care home take trip down memory lane at 1950s party

Residents at a Shoreham care home are taking a trip down memory lane with a series of themed events focused on the decades of their youth.

Cavell House Care Home in Middle Road has organised events to celebrate decades of the past, with outfits and entertainment inspired by the various periods.

Dancing to music from the 1950s at the themed party

Following the successful 1920s and 1940s events, the residents couldn’t wait for the most recent 1950s celebration.

One of the Cavell House residents said: “It made me feel young again.”

Nikki Stevenson, home manager at Cavell House, said: “After seeing the success of the previous decade events that we have had, I knew it was a must to continue the tradition. Everyone loves to get involved and take a trip down memory lane.

“For our residents who are living with dementia, reminiscing on ‘the good old days’ provides a great deal of comfort and is proven to have positive effects, so much so, that we have made a conscious effort to create a permanent memory lane feature within the home.

“Different corridors throughout the home have different decade themes, allowing staff, residents and families to be whisked off to a different era whenever they desire.”

