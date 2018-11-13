Remembrance Sunday: Rustington unites for fallen soldiers

Rustington villagers showed their community spirit on Remembrance Sunday by turning out in their hundreds to commemorate the fallen.

On Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, a parade began at the Woodlands Centre in Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, at 10.15am, marching towards the war memorial in the village centre.

Rustington Parish Council and the Littlehampton Concert Band hosted a Lest We Forget Concert at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington

At 10.45am, a service was held there, with local dignitaries including Arun District councillors Emma Neno and Graham Tyler.

The service was just part of Rustington's commemorations of the Armistice centenary. On Saturday, the Woodlands Centre was filled with villagers waving Union Jack flags and patriotic bunting for a Lest We Forget concert.

The Littlehampton Concert Band performed the music of George Gershwin and Glenn Miller, together with the official marches of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Musket, Fife & Drum. Band conductor Bob Haselip compered the concert, with the help of the chairman of Rustington Parish Council Jamie Bennett.

Singer Julie Le Manquais led singalongs of wartime classics including It’s A Long Way to Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag, Bless ‘Em All, White Cliffs of Dover, Who

Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler, Run Rabbit Run and We’ll Meet Again.

A highlight of the evening was the worldwide premiere of a piece of music written by Mr Haselip called ‘Rustington’, inspired by 12 bars of a hymn which Rustington local and Jerusalem composer Sir Hubert Parry left unfinished just before he died, according to Rustington Parish Council.

More than £1,000 was raised from concert ticket sales and bucket collections, which will be going to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The Rustington remembrance parade on Remembrance Sunday, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Picture: Sue Sula

Among those giving speeches was Mr Bennett, who described the war as 'a worldwide conflagration that had altered the course of history, and had shaped and defined the World that everyone was living in'.

He thanked those who took part in the commemorations and 'the audience for attending the concert to honour and remember those who fought and died, not just in the First World War, but all conflicts that had ensued since' and 'all members of the armed forces representing their country for their dedicated service'.