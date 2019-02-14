Refurbished Rustington home with three bedrooms in a cul-de-sac location

This fantastic, three bedroom, detached house is located on the favoured Ruston Park development in Rustington.

The property, in Ruston Avenue, is tucked away in a cul-de-sac position and has been the subject of much modernisation by the current owners.

Ruston Avenue, Rustington

| Take a look at these homes on the market across the area |

Offering generous accommodation to both ground and first floor levels together with attractive gardens, an internal inspection of this property is highly recommended.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, as well as a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

The area is served with schools for all ages and the nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering, with routes to London Victoria taking approximately one and a half hours.

Ruston Avenue, Rustington

Price offers over £550,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

---

| More properties on the market – Beautifully presented Worthing house with four bedrooms on a generous plot; New Littlehampton homes available on Hampton Park development; Worthing period home with four bedrooms close to railway station; Restored Worthing seafront apartment in Grade II listed Victorian building; Refurbished Worthing bungalow with three bedrooms in a quiet location; This four bedroom Littlehampton house is close to the seafront and available to rent now; Rustington apartment close to seafront on the market for £195,000 |