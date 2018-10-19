Refurbished East Preston Art Deco house is available to rent for £1,575 a month

This fully refurbished Art Deco three bedroom semi-detached house in East Preston has been beautifully restored to a high standard.

Appletree Lodge, in Golden Acre, includes modern facilities but retains its original character features.

Property SUS-181015-145050003

Clever use of light coloured decor, floor coverings and fitments reflects the sun through the south-facing windows creating a light-filled, bright and beautiful space.

Ideal for families or couples, located on a private sea estate close to the seafront and just half a mile from East Preston village centre.

Some restrictions apply – full-time working, no smokers, no pets. Available October.

Fees: £2,362.50, deposit, £110pp referencing and £190 admin. Joint income £50,400 or guarantor.

Rent: £1,575pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com