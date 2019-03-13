Created with Sketch.

Refurbished Angmering house with four bedrooms

Carina Drive, Angmering
This attractive, four bedroom, detached house in Angmering has been extensively refurbished by the current owner.

The property, in Carina Drive, benefits from a luxury Colliers fitted kitchen together with a luxury refitted en-suite shower room and family bathroom.

Located in a popular cul-de-sac position within The Dell, this property is well-located for all amenities and schools.

The property further benefits from a good-size rear garden and a double garage to the side with two parking spaces to the front.

Offered chain-free, an internal inspection is considered essential to fully appreciate this home.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

The larger coastal town of Worthing and the city of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Price offers over £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk