Refurbished Angmering house with four bedrooms

This attractive, four bedroom, detached house in Angmering has been extensively refurbished by the current owner.

The property, in Carina Drive, benefits from a luxury Colliers fitted kitchen together with a luxury refitted en-suite shower room and family bathroom.

Carina Drive, Angmering

Located in a popular cul-de-sac position within The Dell, this property is well-located for all amenities and schools.

The property further benefits from a good-size rear garden and a double garage to the side with two parking spaces to the front.

Offered chain-free, an internal inspection is considered essential to fully appreciate this home.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

The larger coastal town of Worthing and the city of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Price offers over £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk