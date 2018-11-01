Redecorated Goring bungalow close to Northbrook College and the railway station

This well presented two bedroom detached bungalow is situated in Goring about half a mile from Goring-by-Sea railway station.

The property, in popular Coleridge Road, is close to bus routes and amenities in The Strand and the bungalow is within walking distance of Northbrook College.

Internally there is a 21ft lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom/WC.

The property has been redecorated and is newly carpeted.

Externally the front garden is mainly laid to paving for ease of maintenance with potential for off-road parking, subject to consents.

The rear garden is west facing and with a mixture of lawn and patio areas with access to the garage in the compound.

Worthing town centre is approximately 3.5 miles away with pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres available.

The property benefits from double glazed windows and gas-fired central heating, and is offered chain free.

Price offers in region of £285,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk