Record number of Sir Robert Woodard Academy A-Level students off to University

A record number of Sir Robert Woodard Academy students in Lancing are headed to university after achieving a great set of results – with two students securing places at Oxford.

A spokesman said the Academy was ‘overjoyed’ with the result of two students being successfully placed at Oxford.

A Level students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy

Shaun Miskelly said it was a ‘massive surprise’ to achieve an A in English Literature, an A in History and an A in Religious Studies, securing a place at Oxford to read History of Art.

He said: “I’m over the moon. It’s surreal.

“I was convinced I wouldn’t get the results, so it was a massive surprise when I checked this morning.

“I feel like I need to wake up for the reality of it to sink in!”

Teacher Emily Warrington with Leah Ingall

Sarah James-Short achieved an A in English Literature, a B in History and an A in religious studies, securing a place at Oxford to read History.

Sarah said: “I was awake at 5.30am. I logged in to UCAS at 7.30 this morning to check.

“I really didn’t think I’d get in!”

Mark Monahan, Assistant Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said: “Of course we are delighted to have two Oxford successes.

Bethany Savage

“Both Shaun and Sarah are examples of what can be achieved with hard work, excellent teaching and of course incredible commitment.”

This year has seen a record number of students moving on to university, with almost twice as many as in previous years.

The range of courses to which students have been accepted this year includes aeronautical engineering, languages, history, sciences and performing arts.

Historically, many students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy go on to performing arts courses.

April Whiting, Tilly Hagenstede and Caitlin Peacock

This year, Leah Ingall is the first student to be accepted onto a prestigious Conservatoire acting course.

Leah said: “It’s amazing, it’s out of this world, I can’t believe it.

“I wasn’t even expecting to pass...I’m overwhelmed really.

“It’s kind of a dream to be going to an acting school.”

She hopes to act on TV or on the stage in the future.

English Literature results were ‘once again excellent’, with an astonishing 45 per cent achieving an A* or A, the spokesman said.

Sarah James-Short is going to Oxford

Caitlin Peacock was celebrating an A* grade in English Literature.

She will be going to study sociology at Surrey University.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling positive,” she said.

Emily Warrington, key stage four coordinator, who teaches A Level English, said: “I had a lovely group.

“I’m really pleased the top end came through really strongly, it’s really well deserved.

“They are some of the most intelligent people I’ve ever taught and they worked their absolute socks off.”

In Maths and History, 50 per cent of students achieved top grades of A*-B.

Elliot Murray achieved an A in maths, a B in geography and a D in physics.

He will be going to study maths and geography combined at the University of Exeter.

“I was a bit nervous. I woke up and got the email and I was relieved. I’m happy,” he said.

Students on vocational courses continued the trend of excellent results, with over 34 students awarded grades of Distinction and Distinction*, the spokesman said.

A key strength for the Academy is in the Performing Arts specialism.

This subject area delivered ‘excellent results’ with 100 per cent of music performance and theatre technology students achieving the top grade of Distinction*, the equivalent of an A*.

Will Moore achieved distinction star in performing arts and an A-Level in economics and will be going to Chichester to do music and marketing.

He said: “I got what I needed for next year so I’m happy with that.

“I’ve spent the last seven years here. It’s a long time, I’ve enjoyed it.”

Louis Howarth achieved a Distinction * in Music Performance), Distinction * in Performing Arts and Distinction * in Production Arts.

Liam Smith celebrated achieving a Distinction * in Music Performance, Distinction * in Performing Arts and a distinction in Production Arts.

The successes of previous years were topped in Health and Social Care with 100 per cent of all students gaining the equivalent of an A*grade.

Shelby Piper achieved Distinction * in health and Social Care, Distinction * in Sport and Distinction in 3D Design.

Beth Savage celebrated a Distinction * Health and Social Care, Distinction * Sport and a distinction in 3D Design.

Suzanne Pike, Vice Principal, said: “These results reflect the hard work, dedication and commitment of all of our students and staff.

“The number of top grades achieved is very impressive.

“We are immensely proud of all our students and the excellent university destinations that have opened up to them.”

Jack Sutton, Taz Moyo, Louis Howarth and Will Moore