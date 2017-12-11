Search
Rail delays and cancellations due to variety of incidents

Rail passengers are being advised that services may be delayed, altered or cancelled today (Monday December 11) due to a variety of ongoing incidents.

Disruption to Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services is expected until 4pm.

The various issues include:

- A broken down train outside London Bridge.

- A passenger taken ill on a train at Clapham Junction.

- Wet and snowy weather - this means for safety reasons, drivers need to travel at reduced speeds.

- A shortage of available train crew.

- A signal fault at Swanwick on the South West coast.

- Various train faults.

Southern say that on busy routes, where trains need to run to a very tight schedule, problems like these can cause knock-on delays on both the main route where the problem has arisen and on the routes that connect to it that can continue for hours afterwards.