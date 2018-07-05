Rail chaos in and out of Victoria - social media reaction

After months of disruption on the railway, Sussex commuters have taken to social media to express their dismay at the latest major disruption.

The failure of a signalling system has ment travel to and from London Victoria on Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink has been very restricted.

And the problem could hit early morning commuters tomorrow.

Readers have flagged up that the signalling fault started late last night and Lionel D’Souza said: “It took us nearly four hours to get from Victoria to Horsham, last night. That’s a journey time to Egypt or Morocco!”

Lois Pelecanos pointed out that it was ‘bad enough before 10.30pm yesterday.’

“The 1916 from Victoria took 125 mins to reach Eastbourne and we stood in an overcrowded carriage for all but 15 mins of the journey.”

Chris Maitland said that Monday evening was pretty poor too; ‘over 2.5 hours for a normal hour journey’.

Robert Clare was a bit more forgiving - “Can’t blame Govia Thameslink for signal failures.”

However, we’re guessing that Katerina Oustamanolaki is a regular commuter as her comment was: “So what’s the news then??!!!”

