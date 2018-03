Chart-topper Rag ‘n’ Bone Man made a guest appearance in Worthing last week.

He appeared at What Next?, held at the St Paul’s Centre, in Chapel Road, Worthing, last Wednesday, which brought together young musicians, venues and producers in the town.

It focused on the ingredients for a diverse contemporary music scene and how they can be brought together and followed on from a session where the Human singer ‘jammed’ with people at Colonnade House in January.