Rag’n’Bone Man makes film supporting youth music charity in Sussex

Musician Rag’n’Bone Man visited Brighton and Worthing during a series of documentaries on a Sussex music charity helping young people.

Rory Graham aka Rag’n’Bone Man – who comes from Uckfield – has been working with local charity AudioActive to help support young grassroots talent in Sussex.

In the documentaries, Rory speaks to young people involved with AudioActive about the positive impact the charity is having on their mental health and their future prospects.

He talks about how successful musicians who have been involved the programme ‘pay it forward’ by helping new talent coming through.

Two of the films, Paying It Forward and Room To Rant can both be viewed on Red Bull Music’s YouTube channel.

Rory has supported the work of AudioActive since 2012, but came on board as a patron in 2016.

He said: “AudioActive are doing something to ensure that regardless of wealth or background, young people get a chance to be creative. I can’t support that enough. Big love.”

Adam Joolia, CEO of AudioActive, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the extremely talented Rag’n’Bone Man. Partnership is a key part of our philosophy and young artists are at the heart of our work, so it’s great to collaborate with such a positive role model.

Adam Joolia, CEO of AudioActive

“Many of the young musicians at AudioActive come from disadvantaged backgrounds, where there is violence in the home or where they are affected by mental health issues, and music offers the platform to overcome these obstacles.

“Our mentors not only support emerging artists, they also help them become a positive influence on a new generation of talented and marginalised teenagers. We’ve just started on our next mission, to further nurture young talent through establishing the UK’s first Centre of Excellence in urban and electronic music.”

AudioActive is a Brighton-based charity dedicated to improving the lives of young people through music. It helps around 1,000 young people each year.

For more information on fundraising for AudioActive, or to make a donation visit, www.audioactive.com