Quiz night funds to help disabled veterans

A total of 16 teams competed to take home the trophy from the Care for Veterans spring quiz night, raising £1,550 for the charity.

Residents from the Worthing hospital home and their families joined in with the eight interactive rounds of questions, which included pictures and sound clips.

Elizabeth Baxter, Care for Veterans’ head of fundraising and marketing, and supporter Rob Baker acted as quizmasters at the event last Thursday.

Rachael McWilliam, member of the winning team from Equiniti, said: “Such a fantastic night and so much fun, I still can’t believe we won. Can’t wait for the next one. Such a brilliant amount of money raised for a fantastic cause.”

The team took home a trophy and their prize of a case of wine.

Kim Bowen-Wood, fundraising officer and event organiser, said: “From everyone here at Care for Veterans, I’d like to thank everyone who came and took part and helped us to raise this fantastic amount of money for the care and rehabilitation of our veterans.”