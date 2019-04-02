Quiz night at Sussex Yacht Club raises hundreds for Shoreham Fort

A quiz night hosted at Sussex Yacht Club managed to raise hundreds for the Friends of Shoreham Fort.

The event organised by Sarah Brierley was attended by more than 70 people making up 17 teams. The quiz consisted of eight rounds of questions and it was compered by Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort.

Volunteers receiving their award at Shoreham Fort on Sunday

Blue Dawg Entertainments hosted additional games during the breaks where cash prizes were on offer. All the winners donated their prize back to the charity. A raffle was also drawn where winners were rewarded with a small range of prizes.

The winning quiz team, Beach Bums, was awarded a breakfast and hot drink voucher each supplied by Auntie Sarah’s on Shoreham High Street.

Quiz organiser Sarah Brierley said: “I would like to thank everybody for coming along, their generosity and continued support for the Friends of Shoreham Fort.”

A total of £549.66 was raised. The money will go towards the continued restoration and conservation of Shoreham Fort.

The next event at Shoreham Fort is the Easter Sunday Funday on April 21. The free event will have a range of activities including Victorian rifle drill, egg and spoon races, the powder monkey game and more.

The Royal Sussex Living History Group will also be demonstrating rifle fire and have on display a range of rifles from the mid-19th century up to the present day.